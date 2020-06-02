Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Provides Update on Rent Collections - To Present at NAREIT's REITweek 2020

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) (the "Company" or "BRG") today provided a quarter-to-date update on rent collections and occupancy.

Rent Collections and Occupancy

On a preliminary basis, quarter-to-date for the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported rent collections from its multifamily properties of 97%, including payment plans of 1.5%.

The Company's operating portfolio occupancy at May 31, 2020 remained unchanged month-over-month at approximately 94%. The Company believes this stable occupancy is reflective of its stated strategy of targeting highly amenitized, live/work/play apartment communities in knowledge-based job economies; such as health care, technology, education, sciences, and finance sectors.

REITweek Conference

The Company will present at NAREIT's REITweek 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd at 9:00 am ET. To listen to the presentation, interested parties need to register at www.reit.com.

