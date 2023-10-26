Blues and RAKwireless Announce Partnership to Streamline IIoT Product Development

MANCHESTER, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leader in IIoT technology enabling global connectivity solutions, today announced its partnership with industrial-focused connectivity and hardware manufacturer, RAKwireless. Blues' Notecard is now available across RAKwireless' extensive portfolio of WisBlock modules, sensors and enclosures, simplifying global cellular connectivity for IIoT solutions.

IIoT products are often stalled by complex physical design features and incompatibility between connectivity options. Together, Blues and RAKwireless will provide global customers with a simple and pre-configured cellular IIoT solution, Blues.ONE, and a composable WisBlock interface board, RAK13102. Interchangeable components make it easy to adjust, tailor and refine IIoT solutions and connectivity options, even for less technical users.

"Our partnership with RAKwireless is revolutionary for IIoT advancement, bringing together Blues' scalability, security and simplicity, and the unique modularity of the WisBlock ecosystem. With Blues' Notecard, RAKwireless' Blues.ONE and RAK13102 will simplify programming for engineers, allowing them to streamline IIoT product deployment," said Brandon Satrom, VP of Developer Experience and VP of Product at Blues. "It's now easier than ever to build cellular IIoT solutions using bundled coverage and data in over 139 countries."

The simplified IIoT development process enabled by Blues and RAKwireless will allow customers to quickly deploy devices for individual use cases including industrial equipment monitoring and asset tracking. With cellular and LoRa options, RAKwireless and Blues customers around the world can rapidly create IIoT solutions that support wireless harmonization.

"Blues' Notecard and RAKwireless' WisBlock solutions offer a simplified and seamless IIoT connectivity solution that bypasses traditional complexities. This partnership accelerates prototyping and provides users with a holistic solution that enables smooth transitions across regions," said Ken Yu, CEO at RAKwireless. "The adaptability of Blues' technology and the assurance of backup connectivity ensures that our users can experience uninterrupted IIoT connectivity."

RAKwireless' Blues.ONE and RAK13102 products can be purchased at rakwireless.com.

For more information about Blues, please visit https://blues.io/.

About Blues

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues' flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About RAKwireless

RAKwireless is a multinational technology company established in June 2014. Headquartered in Shenzhen, RAK is changing the IoT landscape by eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market, for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities. Creating easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products, RAKwireless is working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before.

