Bluesight Appoints Jason Vander Meer as Chief Product Officer to Expand Medication Intelligence Suite

New leader of product strategy and development to drive innovation, support company's growth plans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in Medication Intelligence™ solutions, announced today the appointment of Jason Vander Meer to Chief Product Officer. Jason brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in software and product development to his new position at Bluesight, making him a valuable addition to the company's leadership team.

In this new position, Vander Meer will be responsible for supporting the company's suite of Medication Intelligence solutions and developing new products that improve efficiency, reduce medication costs, and increase compliance and safety. Bluesight's existing suite of solutions provide actionable information at the unit dose level that hospitals need to prevent drug diversion, optimize pharmacy workflows and drug spend, and increase safety and compliance. He will build on the company's strengths by refining product strategy and go-to-market approaches and leveraging collaboration and data-driven decision-making to drive value for Bluesight customers.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason to Bluesight," said Kevin MacDonald, Co-founder & CEO of Bluesight. "His remarkable track record in Chief Product Officer roles at GoCanvas and Litera, along with his demonstrated ability to drive substantial growth and innovation, makes him ideal for this important role. With his deep empathy for customer challenges and a clear vision for the future of healthcare, Jason will be invaluable as we continue to transform the health system pharmacy supply chain through Medication Intelligence solutions to drive better cost, efficiency, and safety."

Prior to joining Bluesight, Jason served as the Chief Product Officer at GoCanvas and Litera. At Litera he oversaw an acquisition strategy that drove compound value to the market. Jason delivered roadmaps to consolidate over 20 acquisition products into 5 product lines, growing organically 20% year-over-year while maximizing customer satisfaction. Jason also served as Director of Product Management at Eze Software and held product management roles at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.

"I am thrilled to be working with Bluesight, an innovative industry leader dedicated to going above and beyond for its customers and providing valuable insights to enhance patient outcomes within the healthcare ecosystem," said Jason Vander Meer, Chief Product Officer. "I am eager to leverage my experience to collaborate with our customers and partners, especially at a time when health systems and their pharmacies face big challenges, leading to an unparalleled opportunity to introduce solutions that transform medication management and positively impact patient care outcomes."

About Bluesight

Bluesight solves supply chain inefficiencies and reduces risk by using AI and machine learning to surface actionable analytics for every step of the medication lifecycle. Through our suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight brings simplicity, visibility, and predictability to the complex world of medication management. More than 1,600 U.S. and Canadian hospitals utilize Bluesight solutions to optimize their hospital pharmacy practices by improving efficiency, reducing medication costs, and increasing compliance and safety.

