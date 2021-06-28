Bluestone Provides Update on Progress at Cerro Blanco

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities during the first half of 2021 and an outlook for the remainder of the year.

In the first quarter of 2021 Bluestone made a strategic decision to capitalize on Cerro Blanco's near-surface, high-grade mineralization through an open pit development scenario. This change in corporate strategy was transformative, and effectively doubled the gold resource ounces and production profile which tripled the NPV5% (after-tax) of the project to US$907 million. Cerro Blanco is now an asset capable of producing over 300,000 ounces of gold and 1.0 million ounces of silver per year at first quartile all-in sustaining cash costs. The new project will contribute significantly more to local stakeholders through employment, economic benefits, and taxes.

Since the change in development strategy the Company has been focused on advancing key initiatives that include a feasibility study, permitting, and capacity building in the communities within the area of influence.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to report on the progress being made by the team at Cerro Blanco and we remain on track to deliver the feasibility study by Q1 2022. Importantly, we have advanced our environmental permit amendment application that will capture the change in mining method. We anticipate submitting this application by the end of the year and receiving approval in the second half of next year, which would allow us to kick off development activities."

Mr. Lundin added, "Furthermore, in preparation for the development of the Cerro Blanco gold project, I am pleased to announce the initiation of vocational skills training and educational programs within the communities surrounding the project. Education is a fundamental aspect to improve the quality of life through better opportunities. The initial uptake in enrolment has been very positive, and I would like to congratulate all the participants in taking the first step in our journey together and the hard work of our local team in making this happen."

Bluestone is well-financed with over US$40 million in cash on the balance sheet which will allow the completion of these major milestones.

Feasibility Study

Site general arrangement drawings that will finalize layouts for the project are nearing completion. Mine design activities have progressed including a mine plan optimization exercise based on the PEA that incorporated a trade-off analysis in plant throughput. The study indicated that through better management of lower grade material and improved scheduling throughout the life of mine, a reduction in plant size from 5.0 to 4.0 mtpa could be achieved while maintaining a similar production profile and Net Present Value. Detailed geotechnical studies including drilling were completed and confirm the pit slope design in the PEA. Mine mobile equipment selection has started and requests for proposals will go out shortly.

Additional metallurgical studies are underway focusing on the upper Salinas unit utilizing drill core from the recently completed drill program. A potential opportunity to increase the final grind size from 53 microns to 75 microns is being investigated which would improve operability and lower the number of filters required for dry stack tailings.

David Cass, Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The potential reduction in the size of the process plant to 4.0 mtpa represents a 20% reduction from the PEA and will contribute to potential capital savings through equipment sizing and improve operations by reducing the size of the filter plant for the dry stack tailings storage. These ongoing studies will be complimented by the recently completed 2021 drilling and an updated resource calculation that is currently underway."

Environmental and Permitting Baseline Data

Throughout the second quarter Bluestone has been advancing permit amendment activities. Supplemental baseline data collection is underway, focusing on flora, fauna, and air and noise monitoring. The collection of dry season data has been completed and wet season data collection is underway. A new social baseline study was conducted to improve the understanding of the current socio-economic status of the local communities.

The Company is updating the environmental impact assessment to capture the new mining method through an updated environmental management plan as set out by Guatemalan Law. While aspects of the project layout will increase in size, fundamental design characteristics will remain unchanged, including the processing plant, dry stack tailings, water management, infrastructure, and facilities.

Local Skills Development Training and Capacity Building

The Company is pleased to announce a partnership with a nationally accredited Guatemalan institution which is a recognized leader in job skills training as an accredited vocational school and have played an important role in skills development in Guatemala. Through our partnership, Bluestone will be offering technical training courses to members of the local communities in preparation for mine development. Programs and certifications particular to the construction and operations phases include masonry, carpentry, mechanics, technicians, and welding. Courses range on average from 12 to 18 months in duration and will help prepare for early works, which the Company will be looking to initiate late next year.

In addition to job skills training, Bluestone is undertaking an adult education program with the National Government and local educational institutions aimed at enhancing the social and economic conditions of the communities within the project area of influence, to improve eligibility for future employment and/or entrepreneurship. These skills are aimed at literacy and education levels to meet entry requirements for job skills training programs.

Nadia Carotenuto, Vice President Human Resources & Organizational Development, commented, "We believe in creating shared value by building sustainable human capital and economic diversification through local training and local procurement. We are very excited about our education and skills training initiatives and believe these programs will directly benefit stakeholders in preparation for development."

To improve the understanding and awareness around mining in Guatemala, Bluestone, through the University of Arizona, is organizing an introductory mining course for stakeholders in Guatemala. The aim of the five month, 10-module course is to educate stakeholders on the latest technology and advancements in the mining sector.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented, "We believe this is a great opportunity to improve and build on the culture of mining in Guatemala. Educating people on aspects of mining and how to do it in a responsible manner is the first step in creating change in the industry. Natural resources are essential to our daily lives and managing those resources for our future generations is important."

Geothermal Project

In line with Bluestone's commitment to responsible development and reducing our carbon footprint with the development of the mine, the Company has undertaken additional work on the Mita Geothermal project. The Company completed a scoping study that incorporated a review of the historical data and testwork completed on the project. An updated reservoir calculation was completed that estimated a reserve capacity of over 20 MW. The scoping study focused on several different sizing scenarios ranging from 5 MW to 20 MW, and the results highlighted an economic project with an after-tax IRR of over 15%. Next steps include geological and geophysical surveys to further refine injection well locations alongside the proven production wells, followed by a feasibility study.

Peter Hemstead, CFO, commented, "The geothermal project represents a unique opportunity that supports our goal to reduce our carbon footprint alongside the development of the mine. We feel this separates us from our peers and adds value to a great gold project. Over the course of the next six months, we will continue to de-risk the geothermal project in anticipation of a potential power call in Guatemala."

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the scientific and technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

The Cerro Blanco Gold Project is an advanced stage near surface development project. A PEA on the project highlighted an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr with an average annual production of 231 koz/yr at all-in sustaining costs of ~$642/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 11-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | President, CEO & Director

