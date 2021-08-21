Bluetti’s New Releases Are Now Available To Order!

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23rd, Bluetti updated and upgraded their product line, adding 4 new power horses to the fleet. This took the form of the all new AC200 MAX - the one of a kind, industry first AC300 battery modules: The 2048Wh B230 and the 3072Wh B300.

Bluetti is pleased to announce that the AC200 MAX and B230 battery modules are now ready for customers to order. The AC300 and B300 will be available a month later, on September 15th.

The AC200 MAX & B230

Once again, Bluetti have delivered. The AC200MAX is an all-round upgrade of the much-loved AC200P. The MAX welcomes up to two B230's or B300 battery modules. Connecting both can boost the total capacity to a staggering 8192Wh! Oh, and did we mention that this machine will now allow 900 watts of solar input, a 28% increase over its predecessor.

For the RV enthusiast's out there, the AC200 MAX has a specially designed built-in 30A NEMA TT-30 outlet.

In addition to this, the AC200 MAX supports Bluetooth connection and can be controlled wirelessly with the new Bluetti Smartphone App (iOS & Android).

(Bluetti AC200MAX and B230 are now available at Bluetti Power Week, Starts at $500 OFF, Click Here To Learn More)

AC300 & B300

If raw power is what's required, look no further. The AC300 is entirely modular with the main unit housing the 3000 watt pure sine wave inverter. When you see the amount of power this machine is able to accommodate, you will understand why Bluetti made the AC300 modular.

Each AC300 needs to be paired with at least one 3072Wh B300 battery but can accept up to 4 battery modules. That's 12,228Wh of capacity right there.

To put this into perspective, the complete system now comes in at a weight of 340lbs. See why they made this modular?

This groundbreaking power doesn't end there. The Fusion Box Pro will allow individuals to pair two AC300's together, boosting the entire system up to 240V, 6000W. It's easy to see the direction that Bluetti are going with this - now it is possible to connect a total of 8 B300 battery modules to an entire system. A fully stacked system will grant 24,576Wh of capacity, that's enough stored energy to power a home for nearly a week.

Last but not least, the AC300 is able to support 2400W solar input, while the fully stacked version allows for 10,400W.

Bluetti is going to release the 3,000-watt product on September, 15th. You may enter here to get the $800off early bird discount by subscribing.

B230 and B300 Battery Modules

Bluetti is proud to announce the latest "industry first" innovation, the modular power products that are the B230 and B300. Both the B230 and B300 can be charged and discharged as a standalone power module and both feature various DC outlets, including a 100W USB-C, a 12V/10A car output, and some USB-A ports.

Additionally, both battery modules are able to soak up 500W of AC power via an AC to DC adapter. Not to mention the B300 even has its own 200W (MPPT-ready) solar inlet just in case power storage starts to run low in a tricky situation - like during an off-grid camping trip.

One More Thing: The Enhancer (D050S)

Introducing a small, yet mighty game-changing component - the Enhancer D050S.

Just as its name implies, the Bluetti DC charging Enhancer (hereinafter referred to as DC Enhancer or Little Magic Box) is the enhancement tool for the DC inlets (the DC7909 port for adapter) on the Bluetti units.

The DC Enhancer has a built-in MPPT charge controller with voltage regulator circuits, allowing this little box to juice up current Bluetti products in a variety of additional charging ways.

With the help of the new DC Enhancer, it's now possible to increase the overall capacity of previous Bluetti models like the EB150 and EB240 by connecting the latest Bluetti battery modules or lead-acid batteries. Alternatively, it can even be charged via the 12V/24V cigarette lighter port in a car.

Individuals who own either the AC200P or EP500 may wonder what this little box could do for them, after all, a solar generator is already capable of supporting car or battery charging on its own.

Well, how does an extra 500W of solar charging capability sound?

For example, the DC Enhancer can boost the solar charging rate of the AC200P up to 1200W. This means that one can effectively charge up the 1700Wh/2000Wh unit in 2~2.5 hours with prime outdoor sunshine. Enter here to learn more about this magic box.

A Bonus for All Current Bluetti Product Owners

(Current owners of an AC200P or AC200 who wantto get Bluetti's latest battery module product can do so for free)

The older Bluetti models are capable of accommodating extra battery capacity with the help of the new Bluetti DC Enhancer. However, for some of the special models, supporting more than one extra battery module is no problem at all.

For example, the AC200P or AC200 can take one battery module via its solar input port with a converter cable.

However, with the additional help of the DC Enhancer it is not possible to add an extra battery module to the 500W AC inlet. Doing this will add a total of 6144Wh (two B300's) additional capacity to the current Bluetti unit.

Power Week Massive Sale

Except for the new releases, Bluetti is also offering a discount for some of the other popular models:

AC200P is now at $1599 ( $400 off)

( off) EB240 for $1399 ( $500 off)

( off) EB55 for only $449 ( $100 off)

Bluetti is making moves, are you ready to ride the waves of change?

For more information, please visit the Bluetti Power Week Campaign Page: https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/powerweek

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluettis-new-releases-are-now-available-to-order-301359578.html

SOURCE BLUETTI INC