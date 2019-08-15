Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File a Lawsuit Against Larry Green Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc., Alleging PAGA Penalties Against The Company

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Riverside employment law attorneys at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Larry Green Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc., alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226(a), 226.7, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, Violation of the applicable Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Order(s), and is therefore actionable under California Labor Code section 2699.3. The lawsuit against Larry Green Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc., is currently pending in the Riverside County Superior Court, Case No. BLC1900184. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

The lawsuit filed against Larry Green Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc., alleges DEFENDANT as a matter of corporate policy, practice and procedure, intentionally, knowingly and systematically failed to reimburse and indemnify PLAINTIFF and the other AGGRIEVED EMPLOYEES for required business expenses incurred by the PLAINTIFF and other AGGRIEVED EMPLOYEES in direct consequence of discharging their duties on behalf of DEFENDANT. Under California Labor Code Section 2802, employers are required to indemnify employees for all expenses incurred in the course and scope of their employment.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Defendant failed to advise Plaintiff and the other aggrieved employees of their right to take separately and hourly paid duty-free ten (10) minute rest periods when working on a commission and/or commission draw basis and failed to separately compensate Plaintiff and the other aggrieved employees for the non-productive time associated with their rest periods.California labor laws require an employer to provide an employee required to perform work for more than five (5) hours during a shift with, a thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal break prior to the end of the employee's fifth (5th) hour of work and a second uninterrupted meal break when employees are required to work ten (10) hours.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

