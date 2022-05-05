Bluum Celebrates Educators in the Twin Cities

PHOENIX, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, known as North America's leading education technology solutions provider, is giving back to educators this weekend at two premier charity events in the Minneapolis-St. Paul, area. Bluum Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sarah Kydd, who sits on the Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) Board of Directors, will be on hand to present custom-made gifts to 1,200 teachers at KINF's "Thanks a Million!" charity event on Saturday. In addition, she will also lead a contingency of Bluum employees in donating technology and training services in support of the Catholic Schools Center of Excellence (CSCOE) at its 2022 Bash event.

Bluum is supporting multiple education charities during Teacher Appreciation Week in the Twin Cities this week.

Aligning closely with Bluum's vision of providing services to improve learning and make it more accessible, KINF Supports teachers in their efforts to teach and learners to learn in under-resourced schools. KINF created "Thanks a Million!" to cap off Teacher Appreciation Week in the U.S. with an event that donates at least $1 million to registered Twin Cities teachers from schools with a student enrollment of 50 percent or more eligible for the National School Lunch Program. The event, which results in each teacher receiving more than $1,000 worth of gifts and supplies, accepted both custom-made gifts and two complete advisory service sessions from Bluum.

"As a full-service education solutions provider with many employees armed with education backgrounds," Bluum COO Sarah Kydd said, "Bluum proudly joins in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by supporting important education charity events like the CSCOE Bash and 'Thanks a Million!' event. Every day we work side-by-side with educators with the aim of empowering them through technology to help improve learning outcomes. As a devoted education partner, we're honored to show our deep gratitude to educators by giving back to the education community."

In addition to public schools, Bluum is providing in-kind advisory services, professional development and auction items for CSCOE's annual Bash. The Bash's mission is to impact the nearly 80 preschool–8th-grade Catholic schools in the greater Twin Cities area.

CSCOE is an innovative nonprofit that works with Catholic schools to enhance excellence and increase enrollment while building an elementary school educational model in Minnesota. Bluum has partnered with CSCOE for several years to support improved learning, make it more accessible, ensure schools are current with innovative technology, equip teachers to provide optimal instruction to students and benefit from regular professional development. To learn more about how Bluum partners with education, visit bluum.com

