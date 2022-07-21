Blythe E. Lovinger Joins Kelley Drye, Bolstering Labor and Employment Practice

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP today announced that Blythe E. Lovinger has joined as a partner in the firm's Labor and Employment group. Blythe partners with employers across sectors to develop and implement legally compliant business solutions for all workplace challenges.

Blythe advises clients on day-to-day employment issues, including disciplinary actions and terminations; employment, consulting and separation agreements; employment policies and practices; reductions-in-force; wage and hour auditing; investigations of alleged harassment and other employee misconduct; Families First Coronavirus Response Act and other COVID-19 legislation; and litigation avoidance.

With over 25 years of experience handling employment matters before federal and state courts, administrative agencies, and arbitration panels, Blythe defends employers and senior executives against claims of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. She also represents clients in actions brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the New York Labor Law, and the Family and Medical Leave Act. Blythe also has extensive experience prosecuting and defending cases involving trade secrets, restrictive covenants, unfair competition, and related business tort claims.

"Blythe is a great fit with our national Labor and Employment practice group," said Rob Steiner, Kelley Drye New York office managing partner. "She will be an asset to our clients as her wide range of experience enhances our ability to address the full spectrum of clients' labor and employment needs."

The Kelley Drye Labor and Employment practice group provides strategic counseling and comprehensive representation on the full spectrum of workplace issues, from employment law compliance to organized labor. The practice has been firmly anchored for more than 60 years in a comprehensive and up-to-the-minute understanding of employment and labor relations law.

"I am excited to join Kelley Drye's robust and well-regarded Labor and Employment practice group," said Blythe. "I look forward to introducing my clients to the firm's platform and having an opportunity to play a role in expanding the practice group's work with other clients as well."

Blythe is a prominent supporter of women's initiatives in the legal profession. She is President of the New York Chapter of the Coalition of Women's Initiatives in Law and serves on the Steering Committee of the Association of Corporate Counsel - NYC Women's Group.

Blythe received her J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and her B.S. from Cornell University, School of Industrial and Labor Relations. She is a member of the New York and New Jersey Bars.

About Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Founded in 1836, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is home to skilled practitioners in the areas of litigation, regulatory, real estate, corporate and bankruptcy. A powerhouse firm with the heart of a boutique, the firm's attorneys provide legal counsel carefully connected to their client's business strategies. Among the firm's recent awards: Named to the BTI "Client Service A-Team"; recognized by CLOC for "Legal Innovation and Design Excellence in Legal Operations"; Chambers USA identified seven practice areas as "Leaders in Their Field"; Law360 named the Consumer Protection Group and International Trade practices as Groups of the Year; and Kelley Drye was named one of "America's Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms, with a "Tier 1" national ranking in Communications, Environmental Law, Environmental Litigation, Information Technology, and Real Estate.

