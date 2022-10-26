BMC Celebrates Customers and Partners as Trailblazers of Innovation

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the recipients of the coveted 2022 BMC Innovation Award winners – a collection of international businesses across the manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, and retail industry who are driving innovation in their industries.

Presented during the "Game-Changing Innovations Delivered" session of BMC Exchange 2022, award winners demonstrate culture of innovation that's complemented by embracing and implementing technologies that deliver tangible business results.

Among those acknowledged for their outstanding achievements in the following categories were:

Automation:

The Hershey Company , one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world quickly centralized automation as part of their IT strategy across on-premises and cloud-based systems to facilitate transaction processing, data transfers, data analysis, and stakeholder reporting, ensuring they could meet demands of chocolate consumers around the world.

Ericsson , a leading networking and telecommunications company significantly improved its operational efficiency and boosted employee productivity within eight months by implementing an integrated service catalog spanning various functional teams, handling 1.4 million support tickets and over 25,000 chatbot interactions.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama , the largest provider of healthcare benefits in Alabama , spearheaded a digital modernization strategy focused on becoming more agile to improve their customers' experiences. They realized immediate cost reductions through increased automation and efficiency gains to help attract the next generation of developers to support the business.

NTT DATA , a global digital business and IT services leader played an instrumental role helping customers around the world adopt new solutions to modernize their infrastructure environments, gain greater value in their technology investments, and build on their success. NTT Data continually leads in on-premises-to-cloud migrations of BMC Helix solutions.

CyberMAK, experts in digital enterprise management solutions is one of our first co-innovation partners and a Discovery Member of the BMC Innovation Labs Preferred Partner Program. They exemplify what it means to partner on solutions that have customer needs at the center and help accelerate cloud adoption.

"Congratulations to the winners of this year's BMC Innovation Award. These customers and partners exemplify what it means to be a forward-leaning disruptor within their respective industries and on a global scale," said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at BMC. "These winners have accelerated their business strategies via technology, embraced change and fostered a culture of innovation, and really put the customer – both internal and external - at the heart of what they do."

