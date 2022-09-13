BMC Showcases Innovation and Customer Success at Annual Customer Event October 25-26, 2022

BMC Exchange 2022 welcomes senior IT professionals with exclusive Miami event to learn about BMC innovation, customer success, and the company's latest offerings.

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today introduced BMC Exchange 2022: Prepare Today for the Future, a new approach to the company's annual customer event from Oct. 25-26, 2022.

This year the event features two formats, including an exclusive in-person and immersive experience in Miami for senior technology professionals that includes perspectives from visionaries and special guests, and the opportunity to engage in networking experiences and transformational dialogs. A supporting virtual event on BMC's digital event platform provides technologists with role-specific content and sessions from the in-person event.

Meet BMC in Memorable Miami

At the exclusive event in Miami, industry leaders will enjoy intimate sessions focused on transformation strategy and digital-first business trends – all with the backdrop of the historical Fontainebleau Miami Beach oceanfront resort located in the heart of Millionaire's Row. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience:

An intimate oceanside chat with philanthropist and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Derek Jeter

Illuminating industry perspectives from bestselling author of Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley , Emily Chang

, A keynote address from BMC CEO Ayman Sayed that highlights BMC innovation, new offerings, partner announcements, and innovative technology demos for IoT and Edge computing, DataOps, and ServiceOps

that highlights BMC innovation, new offerings, partner announcements, and innovative technology demos for IoT and Edge computing, DataOps, and ServiceOps A conversation between BMC CEO Ayman Sayed and digital-first innovator and former Fast Company editor, Robert Safian , on how BMC can help customers unlock value within their enterprises

and digital-first innovator and former editor, , on how BMC can help customers unlock value within their enterprises Innovative sessions with BMC leaders and special guests including Cloud Wars founder Bob Evans

A panel with industry leaders on how they are using technology to support actionable insights, business agility, and customer- and employee-centricity in today's world

The unveiling of the 2022 BMC Innovation Award winners

Virtual and Visually Stunning Event

The virtual event will be hosted on BMC's streaming platform and caters to the most innovative technologists with content that dives deep into the company's product roadmap, customer use cases, and interactive peer networking. Complementing the Miami event, this virtual event gives guests the opportunity to experience:

Live, streamed and on-demand sessions from the in-person event, including the oceanside chat with Derek Jeter , illuminating industry perspectives from Emily Chang, the keynote address with Ayman Sayed and Robert Safian , and the visionary sessions with other BMC leaders and guests.

, illuminating industry perspectives from Emily Chang, the keynote address with and , and the visionary sessions with other BMC leaders and guests. Exciting BMC Innovation Labs demos and the customer panel will also be live streamed for everyone to enjoy

Engaging, tailored partner and customer sessions specifically designed with the virtual audience in mind, discussing the latest industry trends and hot topics including DevOps, AIOps, DataOps, ServiceOps, and more

BMC Exchange 2022 brings together over 5,000 attendees from around the world to the Miami and virtual events, across all industries, and will empower organizations to be bold as forward-leaning disruptors in their respective industries.

Join BMC Exchange live virtually on October 25-26, 2022 , to learn more about preparing today for the future by becoming an #AutonomousDigitalEnterprise

, to learn more about preparing today for the future by becoming an #AutonomousDigitalEnterprise Contact the BMC Exchange team to request an invitation to the exclusive in-person event in Miami

Share the excitement on social platforms LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and use the following hashtag: #BMCExchange

