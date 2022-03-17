BMG accelerates Google Cloud migration with Rackspace Technology to meet data demands of music consumption boom

LONDON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud solutions company, has today announced that it is supporting BMG, the fourth biggest global music company in the world, with its migration to Google Cloud.



With music consumption reaching new highs via streaming platforms and record amounts of data being processed, BMG was looking for a cloud solution that solved its scaling challenges and could power its data-heavy business.

With increasing data volumes, BMG anticipates cost optimisation will become a big initiative going forward. Cloud tooling and provisioning from Rackspace Technology will enable BMG to keep its business economical while providing a leading service to artists and songwriters across the globe.

By migrating close to 95% of its applications to Google Cloud, BMG has already achieved significant savings by running workloads in the cloud compared to on-premises. The amount of savings will continue to increase as BMG and Rackspace Technology migrate additional applications over the coming months.

Rackspace Technology is helping BMG to accelerate cloud adoption by provisioning resources and advising on all cloud decisions. BMG will continue to work together with Rackspace Technology as it goes through the different stages of its cloud journey. Today, the project consists of migration; the next step will be migration stabilisation, and then optimising and fortifying environments.

"A huge benefit of working with Rackspace Technology is the fast turnaround for complex architectural tasks and issues,” said Gaurav Mittal, Vice President IT & Systems at BMG.

"I haven’t seen this speed of migration before, and neither has anyone in my whole professional network. Fanatical Experience means a far superior service to typical global systems integrators, who take a lot more time to connect you with the right person and solve your challenges.”

Jürgen Stauber, General Manager, DACH, at Rackspace Technology, added: "Organisations like BMG have had to address new levels of data processing as people consume more content via streaming services. This volume of data provides rich information which has many business benefits, but to support the increasing demand for such data, utilising a secure public cloud environment like Google Cloud provides an optimum environment which can be scaled up as required.”

"Our growing relationship with BMG is exciting as we will continue to broaden its IT environment to support its news ambitions.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About BMG

BMG – est. 2008 – is the world’s fourth-biggest music company, the first new global player in the music business of the streaming age, and a record label and music publisher in one. Named in 2020 one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients. BMG’s 20 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogues in popular music history. BMG’s fresh approach includes production music, films, books, artist management, merchandise, neighboring rights, and live as well as music publishing and recordings off the same service platform. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with. www.bmg.com

