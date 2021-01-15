BMO Asset Management Inc. Announces Changes to Risk Ratings for Certain BMO ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced changes to the risk rating for 11 BMO Exchange Traded Fund (BMO ETF) listings.

These changes are the result of an annual review conducted using the investment risk classification methodology set forth in National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds.

Effective immediately, the risk ratings for the following BMO ETFs have changed:

Ticker ETF Name Current Rating New Rating ZEO BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF Medium to High High ZCH BMO China Equity Index ETF High Medium to High ZIN BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF Medium Medium to High ZPR BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Low to Medium Medium ZBK BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Medium to High High STPL BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF Medium Low to Medium ZDY BMO US Dividend ETF Low to Medium Medium ZFH BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF Low Low to Medium ZLD BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF Low to Medium Medium ZWK BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Medium to High High ZMID.U BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units) Medium Medium to High

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if any) all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

S&P®, and S&P/TSX Capped Composite® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZEO and ZMID.U. The ZEO and ZMID.U are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETF(s).

BNY Mellon is a corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may be used to designate or reference the corporation as a whole or its various subsidiaries. BNY Mellon, BNY Mellon ADR Index and BNY Mellon DR Index are service marks owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and have been licensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. for use with certain BMO Asset Management Exchange Traded Funds ("BMO ETFs"). The information provided herein is for general purposes only and is not investment advice. BNY Mellon provides no advice nor recommendations or endorsement with respect to any company, security or products based on any index licensed by BNY Mellon, including the BMO ETFs, and BNY Mellon makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the BMO ETFs. BNY Mellon's Depository Receipt business is conducted through BNY Mellon. BNY Mellon does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness and/or completeness of BNY Mellon ADR Index, BNY Mellon DR Index, or any associated indices, or any data included therein, and BNY Mellon shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. BNY Mellon makes no express or implied warranties, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to BNY Mellon ADR Index, BNY Mellon DR Index or any associated indices, or any data included therein, or any materials derived from such data or any products based on any index licensed by BNY Mellon, including the BMO ETFs. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall the BNY Mellon have any liability for any special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Established in May 2009, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. BMO ETFs provide Canadian investors with broader choices and greater access to an innovative portfolio of investment products.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

