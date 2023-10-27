|
BMO ETFs Opens the Market
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ross Kappele, Head of Distribution & Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, along with Kevin Prins, Senior Managing Director, BMO ETFs, and guests joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the markets and celebrate the launch of four new BMO Exchange Traded Funds, including BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: ZLSC), BMO Long Short US Equity ETF (TSX: ZLSU), BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX: ZIU), and BMO USD Cash Management ETF (TSX: ZUCM and TSX: ZUCM.U).About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management.
1Morningstar, December 2022
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally.
