19.02.2020 16:32:00
BMO Exchange Traded Funds Opens the Market
TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Ross Kappele, Head of Distribution & Client Management, Canada, BMO Global Asset Management Inc., alongside representatives from FTSE, joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of five new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF (ZMBS); BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZQB); BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZBBB); BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (ZSML, ZSML.U, ZSML.F); and BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F). Established in 2009, BMO ETFs is a financial services company and is managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ZMBS; ZQB; ZBBB; ZSML, ZSML.U, ZSML.F; and ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on February 12, 2020.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
