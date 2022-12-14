Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
14.12.2022 21:58:00

BMO Financial Group Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 7.50 Percent

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 7.00 percent to 7.50 percent, effective December 15, 2022.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

