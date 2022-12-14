|
14.12.2022 21:58:00
BMO Financial Group Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 7.50 Percent
CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 7.00 percent to 7.50 percent, effective December 15, 2022.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-financial-group-increases-us-prime-lending-rate-to-7-50-percent-301703429.html
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
