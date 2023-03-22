|
BMO Financial Group Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 8.00 Percent
CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 7.75 percent to 8.00 percent, effective March 23, 2023.About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
