Bank of Montreal Aktie
WKN: 850386 / ISIN: CA0636711016
|
25.08.2026 12:34:37
BMO Financial Group Plans To Repurchase Up To 25 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) on Tuesday announced that it plans to repurchase up to 25 million shares under a normal course issuer bid, which would commence on or around September 8, 2026 and run until September 7, 2027.
"The proposed normal course issuer bid will provide the Bank with additional flexibility to manage its capital position," the lender said.
The shares that may be repurchased represent approximately 3.6% of the 'public float of shares as of July 31. The lender will pay the market price for the shares at the time of acquisition. There were 697.146 million Bank of Montreal shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, and the public float was 696.863 million shares.
The board will pay a quarterly dividend of C$1.71 per share on November 26 to the shareholders of record as of October 30.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of Montreal
|
10.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bank of Montreal informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.26
|Ausblick: Bank of Montreal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bank of Montreal stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Bank of Montreal
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of Montreal
|148,86
|0,85%