|
28.02.2023 11:52:52
BMO Financial Q1 Profit Plunges; Declares Dividend
(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income was C$247 million or C$0.30 per share, sharply lower than C$2.93 billion or C$4.43 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was C$2.27 billion or C$3.22 per share, compared to C$2.58 billion or C$3.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Provision for credit losses were C$217 million, compared to a recovery of C$99 million last year.
Revenue for the quarter decreased to C$6.47 billion from C$7.64 billion in the same quarter last year.
Separately, Bank of Montreal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.43 per share on paid-up common shares for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of Montrealmehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.23
|Earnings Preview: Bank of Montreal (Benzinga)
|
27.02.23
|Ausblick: Bank of Montreal zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.23
|Bank of Montreal : BMO Announces Executive Appointment (Investegate)
|
13.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Bank of Montreal legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.23
|Bank of Montreal : Form 8.3 - Emis Group PLC (Investegate)
|
27.01.23
|Bank of Montreal : Publication of Final Terms (Investegate)
|
25.01.23
|Bank of Montreal : BMO Announces Institutional NVCC Pref Share Issue (Investegate)
|
24.01.23
|Bank of Montreal : Form 8.3 - Emis Group PLC (Investegate)
Analysen zu Bank of Montrealmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of Montreal
|88,82
|-0,27%