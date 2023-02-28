28.02.2023 11:52:52

BMO Financial Q1 Profit Plunges; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income was C$247 million or C$0.30 per share, sharply lower than C$2.93 billion or C$4.43 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was C$2.27 billion or C$3.22 per share, compared to C$2.58 billion or C$3.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses were C$217 million, compared to a recovery of C$99 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to C$6.47 billion from C$7.64 billion in the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of Montreal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.43 per share on paid-up common shares for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bank of Montrealmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bank of Montrealmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of Montreal 88,82 -0,27% Bank of Montreal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wohingegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen