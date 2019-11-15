BMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2019, will receive the 2019 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on December 18, 2019. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2020.

Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 20192. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.

These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

BMO ETFs Ticker Estimated

Reinvested

Distribution

($) BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.000 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.169 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.026 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series ZCPB 0.000 BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series ZMSB 0.692 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series ZGSB 1.300 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 0.860 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (US Dollar Units) ZUS.U 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (US Dollar Accumulating Units) ZUS.V 0.959 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.095 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.000 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating) ZFS.L 0.282 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.000 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.023 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.250 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.000 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.627 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.000 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.000 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.396 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units) ZTS.U 0.004 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units) ZTM.U 0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units) ZTL.U 0.000 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB 0.000 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.000 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.520 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.000 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.000 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.236 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units) ZIC.U 0.022 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.000 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.000 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (US Dollar Units) ZUP.U 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.000 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.020 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.018 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.000 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.174 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.000 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.000 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.781 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.007 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.762 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.552 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (US Dollar Units) ZWH.U 0.523 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.262 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.896 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.000 BMO US Put Write ETF (US Dollar Units) ZPW.U 0.000 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.000 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.000 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.000 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 0.357 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.000 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ 0.065 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (US Dollar Units) ZSP.U 0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ 0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ 0.388 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 0.391 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 1.083 BMO US Dividend ETF (US Dollar Units) ZDY.U 0.247 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.506 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 0.413 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (US Dollar Units) ZLU.U 0.655 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH 0.000 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.203 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund - ETF Series ZFC 0.111 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund - ETF Series ZFN 0.000 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series ZZZD 0.118 BMO Women In Leadership Fund – ETF Series WOMN 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.607 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.000 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.731 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.322 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 1.040 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.654 BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF ZVI 0.000 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM 0.123 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE 0.000 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 0.091 BMO China Equity Index ETF ZCH 0.000 BMO India Equity Index ETF ZID 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.148 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.000 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.779 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN 0.051 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB 0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD 0.763 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 0.000 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.373 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.240 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG 0.000 BMO Junior Oil Index ETF ZJO 0.000 BMO Junior Gas Index ETF ZJN 0.000

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.



