15.06.2022 22:48:00
BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent
CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.75 percent, effective June 16, 2022.
BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022.
