BMO Harris Bank Refreshes Cash Back Mastercard with More Value and Enhanced Benefits

Cardholders have new opportunities to earn more cash back

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank today announced the refresh of its BMO Harris Bank Cash Back Mastercard with greater cardholder value and new benefits. The refresh provides richer cash back rewards for customers' everyday spending without them having to make any changes. BMO cardholders can now earn 5% cash back on streaming, cable TV and satellite services; 3% cash back—up 50% from the previous offering—on everyday necessities, like gas and groceries; and 1% back on all other spend.

In addition to the strong rewards value offered by the BMO Cash Back Mastercard, the card also features Mastercard's cell phone protection providing customers who pay their monthly cell phone bill with the card peace of mind in case of a lost, stolen or damaged device. The card has no annual fee and is compatible with digital wallets.

"BMO's purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life drives us to help our customers make real financial progress," said Sarah Hamel-Spight, director of consumer credit card products for BMO Harris Bank. "This enhancement of our BMO Cash Back Mastercard offers cardholders more value and greater benefits. Combined with a new capability to redeem cash rewards directly into a BMO deposit account, our cardholders have a greater array of opportunities to earn and receive cash back for their hard-earned money."

BMO offers a full suite of credit card options to cater to clients' needs. Visit BMO Harris bank online for more information.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet . Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-harris-bank-refreshes-cash-back-mastercard-with-more-value-and-enhanced-benefits-301502699.html

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank