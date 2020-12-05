BMO Supports Small and Medium Business Clients with Access to Expanded CEBA Loan Program

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO is helping its small and medium business clients manage the uncertainty of the pandemic by accepting applications for the expanded Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) directly from the bank's COVID-19 business support page.

Through this expanded program, eligible businesses can apply for an additional interest free loan of $20,000. The new loan can be used in addition to the previously announced $40,000 CEBA loan. Half of this new additional financing would be forgivable if repaid by December 31, 2022. For clients looking to apply, the application deadline for CEBA has been extended to March 31, 2021. For additional details on CEBA requirements, clients are encouraged to visit: https://ceba-cuec.ca/.

"We have been unwavering in our support of Canadian small businesses," said Mike Bonner, Head, Canadian Business Banking, BMO Bank of Montreal. "The expanded CEBA program provides smaller businesses with needed relief – especially for those that are not able to open their doors right now. This pandemic is a challenge we continue to face together, and our clients have our full support."

BMO continues to support Canadian businesses financially affected by COVID with:

In addition to supporting via government relief programs, the bank has also recently introduced a new, dedicated business banking team. The team is structured to ensure that small and emerging businesses in Canada have the support and resources needed for long-term growth.

Business banking clients are encouraged to visit BMO's dedicated COVID-19 small business support page for regular updates and to learn more about relief measures.

