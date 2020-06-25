BMO Unveils New Podcast for Canadian Businesses

BMO reaffirms commitment as the bank for business with content focused on business resiliency and growth to help clients make real financial progress

Well-known entrepreneur and investor Michael Hyatt headlines as the host of the podcast

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO has today introduced a new podcast dedicated to Canadian businesses. The podcast – Business Unplanned – will provide business owners with expert opinions and advice on business resiliency and adaptability during this uncertain time. This announcement builds off of the bank's recently introduced online resource hub and will provide Canadian businesses with an additional resource to help their long-term growth.

"We are helping thousands of businesses across geographies and sectors every week and are constantly looking for opportunities to do more," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "In conversations with our clients, we heard how important and beneficial it is for them to have a community where they can learn from each other. We have now created an additional resource where businesses can come together and learn from entrepreneurs and business owners and apply best practices to their own businesses."

Business Unplanned will feature six episodes and be available on bmo.com/BusinessUnplanned as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Episodes will be released periodically throughout the summer. Entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of BlueCat, Michael Hyatt, has joined as the host of Business Unplanned. He will lead listeners on a journey as they dive into stories from leading entrepreneurs and small business owners.

"More than ever before, leaders need to come together to help both small businesses and the wider business community overcome the challenges of this pandemic," said Mr. Hyatt. "Joining BMO as the host of Business Unplanned is a way to do that and provides an outlet where business owners can relate to what we are sharing and take away actionable advice for their business."

The podcast will include guests from a range of sectors and business size and will cover:

Episode 1: The Business Recovery

Episode 2: Making Business Adjustments: How to Plan Post-Pandemic

Episode 3: Getting a Business Loan During Covid-19

Episode 4: Managing Cash Flow Post-Covid-19

Episode 5: How to Stay Motivated in Business

Episode 6: Understanding Customers' Needs

To access BMO's Business Resource Hub, visit: https://www.bmo.com/main/business/small-business-resource-hub/.

To stay connected with BMO or to access the bank's new online support tool, visit: bmo.com/covid19.

