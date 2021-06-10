+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
10.06.2021 23:00:00

BMTC Group Inc. Announces the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 22nd, 2021 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:


Votes for

Votes withheld


#

%

#

%

André Bérard

28 533 734

99.97%

8 928

0.03%

Lucien Bouchard

28 217 755

98.86%

325 907

1.14%

Gabriel Castiglio

28 533 034

99.96%

10 628

0.04%

Anne-Marie Leclair

28 540 434

99.99%

3 228

0.01%

Yves Des Groseillers

28 226 455

98.89%

353 531

1.11%

Charles Des Groseillers

28 190 131

98.76%

519 317

1.24%

Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers

28 226 455

98.89%

353 531

1.11%

Tony Fionda

28 536 534

99.98%

7 128

0.02%

BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.

SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Global Blood Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten