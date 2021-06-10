BMTC Group Inc. Announces the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 22nd, 2021 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

# % # % André Bérard 28 533 734 99.97% 8 928 0.03% Lucien Bouchard 28 217 755 98.86% 325 907 1.14% Gabriel Castiglio 28 533 034 99.96% 10 628 0.04% Anne-Marie Leclair 28 540 434 99.99% 3 228 0.01% Yves Des Groseillers 28 226 455 98.89% 353 531 1.11% Charles Des Groseillers 28 190 131 98.76% 519 317 1.24% Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers 28 226 455 98.89% 353 531 1.11% Tony Fionda 28 536 534 99.98% 7 128 0.02%

BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.

