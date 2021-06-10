|
10.06.2021 23:00:00
BMTC Group Inc. Announces the Election of Directors
MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 22nd, 2021 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.
Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:
Votes for
Votes withheld
#
%
#
%
André Bérard
28 533 734
99.97%
8 928
0.03%
Lucien Bouchard
28 217 755
98.86%
325 907
1.14%
Gabriel Castiglio
28 533 034
99.96%
10 628
0.04%
Anne-Marie Leclair
28 540 434
99.99%
3 228
0.01%
Yves Des Groseillers
28 226 455
98.89%
353 531
1.11%
Charles Des Groseillers
28 190 131
98.76%
519 317
1.24%
Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers
28 226 455
98.89%
353 531
1.11%
Tony Fionda
28 536 534
99.98%
7 128
0.02%
BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.
SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.