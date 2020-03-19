BMTC Group Inc. Temporarily Closes Its Sales Network

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The situation regarding COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for Groupe BMTC Inc. Our priority during these difficult times is the health and safety of our employees and clients. In order to protect everyone in Quebec and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing initiatives recommended by both levels of government, we will be temporarily closing our sales network, namely our Ameublements Tanguay banner in the Quebec City area and the Brault & Martineau and EconoMax banners in the Montreal area.

It will still be possible to shop at the websites of our banners; moreover, we will continue to provide our online and telephone support services in order to help guide clients in choosing from among our selection of products from the comfort of their home. Our chat service can, among other things, provide assistance by co-browsing the web page you are on to help you complete your purchases.

We will continue to offer our home delivery service, and our customer service will remain in operation.

This decision is especially difficult for Groupe BMTC Inc, because the company will have to temporarily layoff approximately 75% of its personnel, the vast majority from our retail stores.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the employees and volunteers who are working day and night and who are extremely dedicated to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and to care for those who have been infected. Our thoughts are also with all those who are in any way affected by the virus.

Groupe BMTC Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.

SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.