BMW Brand U.S. Sales Rise In Q3, MINI Sales Down; Sees Positive Q4

(RTTNews) - BMW of North America, affiliated to German automaker BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK), reported higher third-quarter sales for the BMW brand, while sales of MINI brand declined from last year.

BMW brand sales totaled 100,210 vehicles during the quarter, up 3.4 percent from 96,886 vehicles sold last year. BMW Passenger car sales reached 43,622 units, an increase of 3.8 percent, and BMW Light truck sales totaled 56,588 units, up 3.2 percent from a year ago.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales surged 23.2 percent during the third quarter. However, overall electrified vehicle sales, which include battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, declined 24.9 percent during the quarter, reflecting current market conditions and a planned model changeover.

MINI brand sales totaled 6,531 vehicles during the third quarter, a decrease of 10.2 percent from 7,270 units in 2025.

In the year-to-date nine-month period, BMW brand sales totaled 287,154 vehicles, up 4.3 percent year-over-year with 8.4 percent rise in light trucks despite 0.4 percent drop in passenger cars. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales increased 11.7 percent year-to-date. MINI brand sales totaled 20,248 vehicles, down 7.4 percent compared with the prior year.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America, stated, "We enter the fourth quarter in a strong position with good momentum, an exciting product portfolio, and the continued support of our dedicated dealer partners. Response to the Neue Klasse has been very encouraging, and with even more new models arriving in the months ahead, we are confident we can carry this momentum through the end of the year and into 2027."