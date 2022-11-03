|
BMW Q3 Profit Climbs; Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter Group net profit climbed 23 percent to 3.18 billion euros from last year's 2.58 billion euros.
Group EBT for the third quarter amounted to 4.10 billion euros, up 20 percent from last year.
In the third quarter, BMW Group's revenues reached 37.18 billion euros, up 35.3 percent from 27.47 billion euros a year ago.
Automotive deliveries edged down 0.9 percent from last year to 587,744 vehicles.
In the month of September, BMW Group reported solid sales growth of 6.6 percent, with 210,543 vehicles delivered to customers.
Looking ahead, BMW Group has confirmed its guidance for the full year 2022, targeting slightly lower sales than last year, although sales of fully-electric vehicles should still double.
The company expects Group pre-tax earnings to be significantly higher, due to the full consolidation of BBA - and despite the slight decrease in deliveries compared to the previous year.
