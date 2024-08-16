BMW, Venture To Recall 1.36 Mln Cars In China Over Potential Takata Airbag Risks : Reuters

(RTTNews) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced that BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) and its joint venture will recall 1.36 million vehicles in the country due to potential risks associated with Takata airbags, according to a report by Reuters.

The market regulator said that the recall will be divided between two companies - BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture based in northeast China, will recall 598,496 locally-produced vehicles, whereas BMW China Automobile Trading will recall 759,448 imported vehicles.

The recall, effective immediately, will affect 2003-2017 model cars, particularly those where steering wheel refits were performed by the owners, potentially leading to the installation of faulty Takata airbags.

The German automaker will provide a free replacement for the driver's front airbag in vehicles found to have defects after inspection.

In July, BMW had recalled 394,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty Takata airbag inflators, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.