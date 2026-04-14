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WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014

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14.04.2026 12:15:00

BND: This Bond ETF Could Be the Best Buy for the Next 5-10 Years

It often feels as if investors are facing massive uncertainty and volatility on all fronts. Whether it's worries about high valuations of tech stocks, a possible artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, or ongoing energy price shocks and disruptions from the Iran War, many investors are looking for a safe place to land.The past 16 years have been excellent for tech stock investors. But if U.S. growth stocks underperform in the future, bonds might be a better place to put some of your money today.One of the best ways to buy bonds is the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND). This bond ETF lets you own thousands of investment-grade U.S. bonds for a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.03%. BND has delivered average annual returns (by net asset value) of only 0.3% for the past five years, but came roaring back in the past year with a 4.2% return.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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