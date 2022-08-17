BNI ANNOUNCES NEW RECORDS IN BOTH REVENUE AND REFERRALS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest and most successful business networking organization, today publicly announced that BNI Members worldwide generated over $19.4 billion in revenue in the past 12 months. This revenue occurred from the 12.6 million referrals provided from BNI Members to other BNI Members who represent hundreds of professions around the world. The revenue and referrals happened in BNI's online and in-person meeting formats throughout the 76 countries in which BNI operates.

Shelly Stevens, a business owner in a family operated oil company in Maine, has been a BNI Member since February 2021. She says, "We are receiving an average of one new referral every week! Before BNI we were averaging one new referral to our business about every 2 months. This has been a huge boost to our business. I am thankful for the business relations I am building and the growing success of our company."

"In a time where businesses are facing uncertainty, we are proud to increase our investment in technology, tools, and training that allows BNI Members to achieve their dreams," says Graham Weihmiller, BNI's Chairman & CEO. "Our BNI Members are the best economic stimulus there is and the valuable referrals they generate for one another will continue producing more opportunities for months and years to come."

BNI, founded in 1985 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has supported businesses, like Shelly's, through some of the most difficult economic times in the world's history and has provided a proven system to help its Members grow and build their businesses for almost 38 years. In July 2022 alone, BNI Members globally created more than $1.67 billion USD in revenue via over one million qualified business referrals. This is the fifth month in a row that BNI has recorded more than one million referrals and the eleventh month in a row that the organization has recorded more than $1.5 billion in business in a month. These referrals help BNI Member-businesses power forward and promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth around the world.

*This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data as of August 8, 2022, and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide over the last 12 months.

About BNI ®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 290,000 Member-businesses participating in 10,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $146,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 143 million valuable new client referrals. * To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or support@bni.com.

*This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to August 15th, 2022.

