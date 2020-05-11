BNI® Launches bni online™, Helping Businesses Generate Nearly $1 Billion in Revenue During April

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions sheltering in place, businesses everywhere have been impacted. Now, more than ever, businesses need to network effectively to generate revenue. In response to these needs, BNI® (Business Network International) – the world's largest referral networking organization – launched bni online™, an innovative, online networking and referral platform to help business leaders connect and grow. Using the online platform, Members can easily meet every week to collaborate with others in their community without leaving the comforts of home. During these challenging times, BNI is inviting business leaders across the globe to attend a weekly online meeting free of charge for an inside look at the valuable resources bni online™ provides.

"Having a trusted referral network is more critical than ever, and with the launch of bni online, we've provided the essential tools our Members need in order to successfully grow their business," said Graham Weihmiller, Chairman and CEO of BNI. "We have enhanced BNI's platform so businesses can thrive in any environment."

During the month of April, Members generated nearly $1 billion in referred business through bni online™. With over 9,500 chapters in 70 countries worldwide, BNI helps its 270,000 Members keep their businesses strong through weekly meetings and exclusive resources. BNI connects like-minded professionals to sharpen their networking skills and grow their businesses. In the last year, BNI helped Members generate over $16 billion in referred business.

"BNI has quickly and successfully transitioned Members to the online platform, helping to lay the groundwork for their continued success," said Dr. Ivan Misner, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI. "Members can virtually share referrals, counsel on best practices and provide support. It's inspirational to see how the BNI community is coming together in a virtual world to support one another."

For more information on bni online™ and how to attend an online meeting for free, visit https://bni.com/bnionline.

About BNI

BNI is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization in the world. BNI has over 270,000 Members who attend one of over 9,500 weekly chapter meetings in more than 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven business networking platform provides its Members the ideal environment, technology, training and support to help them build strong businesses.

Visit https://bni.com/bnionline for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bni-launches-bni-online-helping-businesses-generate-nearly-1-billion-in-revenue-during-april-301056011.html

SOURCE BNI