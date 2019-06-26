26.06.2019 02:16:00

BNK Announces 2019 AGM Results

TSX ticker symbol; BKX
OTCQX ticker symbol; BNKPF

CAMARILLO, California, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company" or "BNK") (TSX: BKX) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 25, 2019. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at seven and elected the following seven nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

%Withheld







Ford Nicholson


16,739,516

79.63%

4,282,759

20.37%







Victor Redekop


18,365,090

87.36%

2,657,185

12.64%







Eric Brown


20,851,410

99.19%

170,865

0.81%







General Wesley Clark


17,826,074

84.80%

3,196,201

15.20%







Wolf Regener


20,873,390

99.29%

148,885

0.71%







Leslie O'Connor


20,823,910

99.06%

198,365

0.94%







David Neuhauser


17,632,849

83.88%

3,389,426

16.12%

 

The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of unallocated entitlements under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan with 96.86% of the votes in favour.

Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on finding and exploiting large, predominately unconventional oil and gas resource plays. Through various affiliates and subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties and concessions in the United States. Additionally the Company is utilizing its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional unconventional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQX under the stock symbol BNKPF. 

Wolf E. Regener, +1 (805) 484-3613, Email: investorrelations@bnkpetroleum.com, Website: www.bnkpetroleum.com

