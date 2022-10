BNP Paribas: appointments at BNP Paribas Fortis

Max Jadot will succeed Herman Daems as Chairman of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Fortis as of 1st January 2023. On the same date, Michael Anseeuw will become CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of BNP Paribas Fortis, succeeding Max Jadot. Michael Anseeuw will join the Group Executive Com... - (source: group.bnpparibas)