|
01.04.2022 08:30:30
BNP Paribas annonces the closing of the framework agreement with Stellantis designating the Bank as exclusive partner of its captive in Germany, Austria and the UK
Following exclusive negotiations which began December 17, 2021 with its partners, Stellantis announces the signing of framework agreements aimed at reorganising its financing activities in Europe. - (source: group.bnpparibas)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "BNP Paribas S.A. "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "BNP Paribas S.A. "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!