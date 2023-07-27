BNP Paribas Group: approval for the 2.5 billion euros second tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme and launch of the execution in August

Paris, 27 July 2023

Approval for the 2.5 billion euros second tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme

and launch of the execution in August

The approval from the European Central Bank for the second tranche of the share buyback programme planned for 2023 for an amount of 2.5 billion euros has been received.

The first tranche of 2.5 billion euros of the 2023 share buyback programme was launched on April 3rd, 2023 and will end no later than August 3rd, 2023.

BNP Paribas will launch the execution of the second tranche in the days following the completion of the 1st tranche, beginning of August. The completion of the second tranche will bring the total amount for the 2023 share buyback programme to 5 billion euros as announced on February 7th, 2023. Shares acquired under the share repurchase programme will be cancelled.

As of July 26th, 2023, 41,952,835 BNP Paribas shares, or 3.4% of the share capital, were purchased, representing a total amount of approximately 2.4 billion euros, an execution of more than 95% of the first tranche.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website: https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information .

