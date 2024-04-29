BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 22 April to 23 April 2024

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from April 22, 2024 to April 23, 2024

Press release

Paris, 29 April 2024

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/04/2024 FR0000131104 25,249 66.2153 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/04/2024 FR0000131104 146,140 66.4141 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/04/2024 FR0000131104 34,199 66.2962 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/04/2024 FR0000131104 362,412 66.3887 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/04/2024 FR0000131104 24,785 67.1491 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/04/2024 FR0000131104 161,898 67.5359 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/04/2024 FR0000131104 33,664 67.3540 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/04/2024 FR0000131104 337,200 67.5135 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 1,125,547 66.9329

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment