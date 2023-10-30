|
30.10.2023 18:00:00
BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 23 October to 27 October 2023
Paris, 30 October 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 23, 2023 to October 27, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|40 000
|55,7277
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|150 000
|55,7285
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|55,7135
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|648 000
|55,7586
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|48 962
|55,9485
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|226 561
|55,9451
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|35 885
|55,9436
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|557 592
|55,9470
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|40 000
|55,9306
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|150 000
|55,9283
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|55,9264
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|650 000
|55,9482
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|49 781
|54,1202
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|178 000
|54,1195
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|35 000
|54,1561
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|630 219
|54,1321
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|45 000
|55,0428
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|150 000
|55,0284
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|35 000
|55,0360
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|648 000
|55,0195
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|4 378 000
|55,3512
As of 18 October 2023 included, 73,387,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled, including 2,491,000 shares on 23 October 2023 and 3,744,000 shares on 27 October 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,321,887,778 divided into 1,160,943,889 ordinary shares.
As of 27 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 35,609,000 shares, equal to 3.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2,091,413,783 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!