BNP Paribas group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 24 to 28 April 2023

Paris, 2 May 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from April 24, 2023 to April 28, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/04/2023 FR0000131104 58,434 59.22 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/04/2023 FR0000131104 117,283 59.21 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/04/2023 FR0000131104 50,709 59.21 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/04/2023 FR0000131104 349,274 59.19 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/04/2023 FR0000131104 55,888 57.91 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/04/2023 FR0000131104 134,530 57.91 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/04/2023 FR0000131104 56,713 57.92 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/04/2023 FR0000131104 272,269 57.91 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/04/2023 FR0000131104 50,476 57.46 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/04/2023 FR0000131104 177,781 57.44 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/04/2023 FR0000131104 52,765 57.43 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/04/2023 FR0000131104 356,278 57.43 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/04/2023 FR0000131104 49,724 58.54 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/04/2023 FR0000131104 88,778 58.52 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/04/2023 FR0000131104 43,128 58.51 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/04/2023 FR0000131104 386,970 58.46 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/04/2023 FR0000131104 49,456 58.16 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/04/2023 FR0000131104 82,447 58.14 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/04/2023 FR0000131104 29,868 58.16 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/04/2023 FR0000131104 374,229 58.08 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,837,000 58.22





The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

