02.05.2023 18:00:00

BNP Paribas group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 24 to 28 April 2023

Paris, 2 May 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 24, 2023 to April 28, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/04/2023FR000013110458,43459.22AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/04/2023FR0000131104117,28359.21CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/04/2023FR000013110450,70959.21TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/04/2023FR0000131104349,27459.19XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/04/2023FR000013110455,88857.91AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/04/2023FR0000131104134,53057.91CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/04/2023FR000013110456,71357.92TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/04/2023FR0000131104272,26957.91XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/04/2023FR000013110450,47657.46AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/04/2023FR0000131104177,78157.44CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/04/2023FR000013110452,76557.43TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/04/2023FR0000131104356,27857.43XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/04/2023FR000013110449,72458.54AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/04/2023FR000013110488,77858.52CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/04/2023FR000013110443,12858.51TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/04/2023FR0000131104386,97058.46XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/04/2023FR000013110449,45658.16AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/04/2023FR000013110482,44758.14CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/04/2023FR000013110429,86858.16TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/04/2023FR0000131104374,22958.08XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,837,00058.22 


The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment


