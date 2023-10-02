|
02.10.2023 18:00:00
BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 25 September to 29 September 2023
Paris, 2 October 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September 25, 2023 to September 29, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20 000
|60,8742
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 000
|60,8782
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|15 000
|60,8868
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|516 000
|60,8729
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20 000
|60,1940
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|100 000
|60,2211
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|10 000
|60,1864
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|26/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|404 000
|60,2226
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|60,1232
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|150 000
|60,1209
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|25 000
|60,1320
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|27/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|526 000
|60,1000
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|23 362
|60,1197
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|156 873
|60,2607
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|28 833
|60,0985
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|348 932
|60,2469
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|23 012
|60,4040
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|107 977
|60,4865
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|28 587
|60,4849
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|283 424
|60,4894
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2 957 000
|60,3878
As of 19 September 2023 included, 60,914,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled on 27 September 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital. BNP Paribas’ share capital now stands at EUR 2,346,833,778 divided into 1,173,416,889 ordinary shares.
As of 29 September 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 21,335,000 shares, equal to 1.8% of the share capital, for a total consideration of
1,272,063,997 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
