06.11.2023 18:00:00

BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 30 October to 3 November 2023

 

Paris, 6 November 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 30, 2023 to November 3, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/10/2023FR000013110440,00053.9375AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/10/2023FR0000131104150,00053.9318CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/10/2023FR000013110435,00053.9396TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/10/2023FR0000131104674,00053.9234XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/10/2023FR000013110444,91254.4555AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/10/2023FR0000131104150,00054.4555CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/10/2023FR000013110435,00054.4563TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/10/2023FR0000131104660,08854.4513XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/11/2023FR000013110440,05954.5246AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/11/2023FR0000131104150,00054.4823CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/11/2023FR000013110434,94154.4209TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/11/2023FR0000131104664,00054.4884XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/11/2023FR000013110450,00055.5328AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/11/2023FR0000131104150,00055.5336CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/11/2023FR000013110440,00055.5248TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/11/2023FR0000131104650,00055.5338XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/11/2023FR000013110440,00056.3253AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/11/2023FR0000131104150,00056.3313CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/11/2023FR000013110435,00056.3076TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/11/2023FR0000131104636,00056.3503XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL4,429,00054.9373 


As of 3 November 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 40,038,000 shares, equal to 3.5% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2,334,731,211 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information


Attachment


