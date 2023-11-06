BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 30 October to 3 November 2023

Paris, 6 November 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from October 30, 2023 to November 3, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/10/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 53.9375 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 53.9318 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/10/2023 FR0000131104 35,000 53.9396 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/10/2023 FR0000131104 674,000 53.9234 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/10/2023 FR0000131104 44,912 54.4555 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 54.4555 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/10/2023 FR0000131104 35,000 54.4563 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/10/2023 FR0000131104 660,088 54.4513 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/11/2023 FR0000131104 40,059 54.5246 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/11/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 54.4823 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/11/2023 FR0000131104 34,941 54.4209 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/11/2023 FR0000131104 664,000 54.4884 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/11/2023 FR0000131104 50,000 55.5328 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/11/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 55.5336 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/11/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 55.5248 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/11/2023 FR0000131104 650,000 55.5338 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/11/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 56.3253 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/11/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 56.3313 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/11/2023 FR0000131104 35,000 56.3076 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/11/2023 FR0000131104 636,000 56.3503 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 4,429,000 54.9373





As of 3 November 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 40,038,000 shares, equal to 3.5% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2,334,731,211 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information





Attachment