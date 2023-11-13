|
13.11.2023 18:00:00
BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 6 November to 10 November 2023
Paris, 13 November 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from November 6, 2023 to November 10, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|50 000
|56,7777
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|150 000
|56,7751
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|35 000
|56,7767
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|702 684
|56,7641
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|65 442
|56,2959
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|235 770
|56,3149
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|48 525
|56,3098
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|687 263
|56,2984
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|59 809
|55,9302
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|238 333
|55,9929
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|40 000
|55,9212
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|620 654
|55,9516
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2 933 480
|56,3388
As of 8 November 2023 included, 86,854,237 shares were purchased under the first and the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme, equal to 7% of the share capital. 77,720,757 treasury shares were already cancelled, including 4,333,000 shares on 6 November 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,313,221,778 divided into 1,156,610,889 ordinary shares.
Since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 42,971,480 shares, equal to 3.4% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2.5 billion euros, completing the second tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme. As a reminder, all these shares are intended to be cancelled.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment
|30.10.23
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.10.23
|BNP Paribas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.23
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.23
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.23
|BNP Paribas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
