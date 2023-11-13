13.11.2023 18:00:00

BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 6 November to 10 November 2023

Paris, 13 November 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from November 6, 2023 to November 10, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/11/2023FR000013110450 00056,7777AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/11/2023FR0000131104150 00056,7751CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/11/2023FR000013110435 00056,7767TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/11/2023FR0000131104702 68456,7641XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/11/2023FR000013110465 44256,2959AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/11/2023FR0000131104235 77056,3149CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/11/2023FR000013110448 52556,3098TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/11/2023FR0000131104687 26356,2984XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/11/2023FR000013110459 80955,9302AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/11/2023FR0000131104238 33355,9929CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/11/2023FR000013110440 00055,9212TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/11/2023FR0000131104620 65455,9516XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL2 933 48056,3388 

As of 8 November 2023 included, 86,854,237 shares were purchased under the first and the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme, equal to 7% of the share capital. 77,720,757 treasury shares were already cancelled, including 4,333,000 shares on 6 November 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,313,221,778 divided into 1,156,610,889 ordinary shares.

Since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 42,971,480 shares, equal to 3.4% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2.5 billion euros, completing the second tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme. As a reminder, all these shares are intended to be cancelled.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment


