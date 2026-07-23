BNP Paribas Q2 Profit, Revenues Climb; Confirms Objectives Through FY28

(RTTNews) - French financial services major BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L, BNP.PA) reported Thursday significant profit improvement in its second quarter with growth in Group net banking income. The company also confirmed its strategic objectives through 2028.

In Paris, the shares were trading at 105.78 euros, down 0.94%.

In the second quarter, net income, Group share reached €4.345 billion, representing a 33.4 percent increase from €3.258 billion in the prior year period. Pre-tax income climbed 33 percent year-over-year to €6.063 billion.

Operating income reached €5.057 billion, reflecting a 15.9 percent increase from €4.365 billion in the prior year quarter. At the operating division level, the Group achieved a 14.7 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Group net banking income or NBI for the quarter totaled €14.091 billion, up 12.0 percent from €12.581 billion a year ago. Revenues increased 10.4 percent at constant currency rates.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of €3.23 per share on Wednesday, which is equal to 50 percent of consolidated net income per share for the first half of 2026 of €6.45.

The interim dividend will be detached on September 24 and paid on September 28 as an advance on the full year 2026 dividend.

Looking ahead, BNP Paribas confirmed its strategic objectives through 2028. The bank expects return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 12 percent in 2026 and above 13 percent in 2028.

Net income, Group share growth is still expected to exceed 10 percent annually on average from 2025 to 2028.

The Group also said it is consolidating foundations for its 2027-2030 strategic plan, which includes a transformation plan for support functions leveraging artificial intelligence.

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