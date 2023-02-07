BNP Paribas Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 2.15 billion euros, down by 6.7% compared to the fourth quarter 2021, due to the decrease in exceptional items compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding exceptional items, it stood at 2.29 billion euros, up sharply by 7.3% compared to the fourth quarter 2021.

Quarterly revenues were 12.11 billion euros, up 7.8% from last year, while it was up 5.8% at constant scope and exchange rates.

The company said its board will propose to the shareholders' Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2023 to pay out a dividend of 3.90 euros in cash, equivalent to a 50% pay-out ratio of 2022 distributable income.

The company targets average annual growth in net income (Group share) of more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. The Group anticipates strong and steady average annual growth in net income per share of more than 12%, or a 40% increase during the 2022-2025 period.

