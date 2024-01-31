31.01.2024 18:40:00

BNP PARIBAS SA: Restatement of 9M23 Distributable Net Income

Restatement of 9M23 distributable net income

Paris, 31 January 2024,


Distributable Net Income in the first nine months of 2023 was restated to reflect the reclassification of exceptional items recorded in the nine months of 2023 into extraordinary items and to take into account additional adjustments.

These extraordinary items and other additional adjustments are excluded from distributable Net Income of the first nine months of 2023 in order to reflect the BNP Paribas Group’s intrinsic performance through distributable Net Income.
?

After restatement of +€415m, distributable Net Income in the first nine months of 2023 therefore amounts to €9,225 m (€8,810m before the restatement).

Details of the restatement are available at:Investors & Shareholders | BNP Paribas Bank

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BNP Paribas S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BNP Paribas S.A.mehr Analysen

15:10 BNP Paribas Overweight Barclays Capital
11:27 BNP Paribas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:01 BNP Paribas Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:39 BNP Paribas Buy UBS AG
26.01.24 BNP Paribas Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BNP Paribas S.A. 57,63 -7,84% BNP Paribas S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger in Kauflaune -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen