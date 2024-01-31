|
31.01.2024 18:40:00
BNP PARIBAS SA: Restatement of 9M23 Distributable Net Income
Restatement of 9M23 distributable net income
Paris, 31 January 2024,
Distributable Net Income in the first nine months of 2023 was restated to reflect the reclassification of exceptional items recorded in the nine months of 2023 into extraordinary items and to take into account additional adjustments.
These extraordinary items and other additional adjustments are excluded from distributable Net Income of the first nine months of 2023 in order to reflect the BNP Paribas Group’s intrinsic performance through distributable Net Income.
?
After restatement of +€415m, distributable Net Income in the first nine months of 2023 therefore amounts to €9,225 m (€8,810m before the restatement).
Details of the restatement are available at:Investors & Shareholders | BNP Paribas Bank
Attachment
