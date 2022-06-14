|
14.06.2022 15:10:04
BNP Paribas Wealth Management - AGRIFRANCE publishes its annual publication on the French rural land market.
The 2022 report by AGRIFRANCE – a specialised department of BNP Paribas Wealth Management- provides an overview of the rural land market in France in a context of post-pandemic economic recovery and inflationary pressures in the markets. - (source: group.bnpparibas)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "BNP Paribas S.A. "
