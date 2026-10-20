Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

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WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086

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20.10.2026 09:30:00

BNSF Paid Berkshire Hathaway $4.4 Billion in Dividends Last Year. Berkshire Bought It for $34.5 Billion in 2010.

Most investors know Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is a combination of a portfolio of publicly traded stocks and privately owned businesses like GEICO Insurance, Duracell batteries, and Shaw flooring. Is it possible, however, that investors are underestimating just how much cash the conglomerate is collecting from one of its most boring wholly owned companies? It certainly looks that way.

The business in question is the railroad BNSF, although you may know it better as Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Here's a closer look.

Contrary to a common assumption, Berkshire Hathaway isn't just a collection of companies that former CEO Warren Buffett and current CEO Greg Abel felt good about owning. Every one of its holdings serves a specific purpose. For instance, the vast majority of its privately held businesses are meant to generate reliable cash flow that backs up its insurance operation.

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 709 000,00 -0,07% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 476,35 0,49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

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