BNY Mellon Names Robin Vince CEO-elect, As Thomas Gibbons To Retire

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation or BNY Mellon (BK), on Thursday said it has appointed Robin Vince as CEO-elect with immediate effect, to succeed current Chief Executive Thomas Gibbons, who is scheduled to retire on August 31.

Vince currently serves as Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure, which includes BNY Mellon's Pershing, Treasury Services, and Clearance, among others.

Prior to his role at BNY Mellon, Vince spent 26 years with Goldman Sachs, most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer and member of the management committee.