BNY Mellon Steps Up Commitment to Becoming a Driving Force in Singapore's Digital and Fintech Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon, a global leader in investment management and investment services, is reaffirming its commitment to being a leader in Singapore's vibrant and emerging fintech and innovative technology environment. The company, which established a Singapore presence in 1974, has continued to grow its influence in the region – including the opening of its Singapore Innovation Center in 2016. BNY Mellon is today announcing a number of new initiatives to further embed BNY Mellon into the fabric of Singapore's digital and financial ecosystem.

"Singapore has continued to cement its position as a global hub of innovation in financial services due to the leadership of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). We are excited to deepen our relationships with MAS and other financial leaders to drive innovation and collaboration. Given our role of providing infrastructure for the world's financial markets, our early adoption of emerging technologies and partnerships with fintechs and other ecosystem participants, we can help strengthen and contribute to the dialogue influencing the evolution of the financial sector," said Roman Regelman, BNY Mellon Head of Digital.

1. ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN): BNY Mellon has joined AFIN, which was established in 2018 to facilitate innovation and cooperation between financial institutions and fintechs in an effort to digitally transform the banking and financial sectors across southeast Asia to ultimately drive financial inclusion. BNY Mellon will be an advisor to the board through representation on the Strategic Advisory Council (SAC). Hans Brown, Global Head of Innovation, will represent BNY Mellon on the SAC.

"I am delighted that BNY Mellon has joined AFIN's Strategic Advisory Council. BNY Mellon has been active in Singapore and has strong engagements in Asia driving digital initiatives. BNY Mellon will provide advice and support to the Board of AFIN, including the sharing of knowledge and expertise as an industry participant and direct user of APIX," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer of the MAS.

2. Singapore FinTech Festival: BNY Mellon will have a robust presence at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), from 11 to 15 November 2019.

Roman Regelman will participate on a panel discussion on digital transformation on 11 November.

will participate on a panel discussion on digital transformation on 11 November.

Hans Brown will join the panel "CEO Perspectives on Financial Services Innovation" on 12 November.

will join the panel "CEO Perspectives on Financial Services Innovation" on 12 November.

Innovation Lab Crawl: As part of the festival, BNY Mellon will host a tour of its Singapore Innovation Center on 14 and 15 November from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Visitors will participate in panel discussions on "The Power of Diversity & Inclusion in Innovation." BNY Mellon will also showcase innovation stories and offer the opportunity to network with user Experience/User Interface (UX/UI) and AI/Machine Learning experts and to experience interactive augmented reality content from BNY Mellon's art collection.

In addition to participating in SFF, BNY Mellon's Executive Committee will be in Singapore to host a number of employee and client activities, reaffirming the company's commitment to building its presence in the region.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contacts:

Sai Man

+852 2840 6632

sai.man@bnymellon.com

Roy Chew

+65 6372 6974

roy.k.chew@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon