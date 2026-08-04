04.08.2026 07:23:28

BOA Acquisition Corp. II Prices IPO Of 12.50 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - BOA Acquisition Corp. II (THEOU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12.50 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

The units are to be listed on the Nasdaq and expected to start trading with the ticker "THEOU" from August 4.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the initial business combination of the Company. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and rights will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "THEO" and "THEOR," respectively. D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.88 million additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is to close on August 5.

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