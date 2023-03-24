GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 (Grit or the Company and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

BOARD APPOINTMENT

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading and award-winning pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants announces the appointment of Mrs Lynette Finlay to the board of Grit (the "Board") as independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 24 March 2023. She has also been appointed as a member of the Investment Committee.

Mrs Finlay has extensive experience in the commercial property sector, including being the first woman president of SAPOA (South African Property Owners Association), the recognised body representing the real estate industry in Southern Africa. She also previously served as Non-Executive Director of Growthpoint Properties, the largest listed REIT on the Johannesburgh Stock Exchange with investments in South Africa, Eastern Europe, Australia and Africa. Her 11 year tenure saw her serve as Chairman of the Property and Investment Committee, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Social Ethics and Transformation Committee.

Mrs Finlay is a Chartered Accountant and has received multiple awards including the Inyathelo award for women in philanthropy, a merit award for most influential women in business and was the first recipient of the commercial property industry 5 Star Women Award. She is the co-founder of Nurturing Orphans of Aids for Humanity, which cares for over 100 000 orphaned children.

Mrs Finlay will continue in her roles as CEO of South African focused Amabutho Investment Managers, an asset management company specialising in the sourcing and managing of commercial property investments, and Emerging African Property Holdings, a commercial property investment company.

Aside from the information set out in the announcement above, no further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Peter Todd, Non-Executive Chairman of Grit, commented:

"The Board looks forward to welcoming Lynette to the Board of Grit and working closely with her. Her depth of knowledge, wealth of wide-ranging experience in all areas of commercial property as well as her relationships across the region will make a significant contribution to the further growth of Grit and delivering further value to our shareholders."

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

